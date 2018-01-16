A final episode of the legendary The Combat Jack Show is hitting airwaves to honor its late founder, Reggie Ossé, whom recently passed away last month due to an ongoing battle with colon cancer, Billboard reports.

The tribute show enlisted a slew of producers, regulars and social commentators to share their thoughts on Ossé’s legacy. At first, the program’s producers reportedly struggled with what they were going to put together for the last show; but a reunion style set-up seemed to befit the occasion.

Reportedly, they recorded the show last Thursday (Jan. 11) with Dallas Penn, Premier Pete, producer Just Blaze, journalist Jamilah Lemieux, and Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie.

“It was a throwback to that barbershop talk — some people were going off on a tangent, telling stories, a little bit of everything,” producer Jonathan Mena said of the last episode. “It became therapeutic. To get everybody in the room, it was like, ‘Wow, we’re actually doing this,’ added Aaron “A-king” Howard, executive producer and co-host of the show.

Ossé’s legacy lives on as a hip-hop legend and businessman. For many years, he was an attorney who represented JAY-Z, Dame Dash, and Capone-N-Noreaga. After finishing his stint at practicing law, he wrote books and was an executive at MTV Networks. Earlier this year, he also hosted a docu-series based on the life of Chris Lighty titled Mogul: The Life & Death of Chris Lighty.

You can listen to episodes of The Combat Jack Show on the Loud Speakers Network.