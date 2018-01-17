Dublin’s Rejjie Snow is ready to make a big leap in his career with Dear Annie, the rapper’s official debut album. Set to impact on Feb. 16 via 300/Honeymoon Records, he kicks it off with a new music video titled “Egyptian Luvr,” which features Aminé and L.A. singer Dana Williams and Kaytranada. Snow takes a melodic but melancholy ride through his deepest thoughts.

“The song is about your last moments. Tomorrow isn’t promised and we learn this the hard way. In this song, I was in my last moments [of a relationship], telling my girl how much I love her, and thank you for this journey we rode. My album has lots of different feelings: I wanted it to feel like you’re slowing dying and losing your mind throughout,” wrote Rejjie via email to The Fader.

Watch the new video below.