Back in November 2017, Remy Ma paid a visit to ‘TRL’ where she told fans she was working on an amazing, new single with Chris Brown.

The Bronx native followed through on her word and released a snippet of her song Thursday afternoon (Jan. 18). “Melanin Magic” samples Mint Condition’s “‘Breakin’ My Heart,” and has Chris Breezy crooning about good vibes with a special woman. Of course, Remy raps about her authenticity and undeniable mic prowess.

“Melanin Magic” is the first single off Remy’s forthcoming album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers. Hear a snippet below and be on the lookout for the full single in it’s entirety tomorrow/midnight, Friday, January 19.