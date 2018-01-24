After releasing a double digit number of mixtapes, Rich The Kid is now pushing the button on his official debut album.

Following a huge 2017 that included a stand-out collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, the Atlanta representative calls on Playboi Carti to assist on his new track “All of Them.”

The boys use the track to boost their egos as you’ll soon hear. Listen to “All of Them” below.

