Nine-time Grammy Award-winner, Fenty Beauty creator, and general queen Rihanna took the stage with “Exchange” singer Bryson Tiller and everyone’s favorite Snap-chatter, DJ Khaled to perform their hit single “Wild Thoughts.”

The trio illuminated the stage with seductive lighting and island-party vibes to match. Although the stage was full of dancers, RiRi, who took home a gramophone earlier in the night, hit a few moves of her own as Tiller kept it cool looking for her through the “crowd.”

Khaled, who pledged his commitment to “healthy living,” kept the crowd moving as he dispelled his naysayers.

“They said I’d never perform at the Grammys!” a cheerful Khaled said to the crowd.

Watch his debut below.