DJ Khaled, Rihanna And Bryson Tiller Gives Crowd “Wild Thoughts” During Grammys 2018 Performance
Nine-time Grammy Award-winner, Fenty Beauty creator, and general queen Rihanna took the stage with “Exchange” singer Bryson Tiller and everyone’s favorite Snap-chatter, DJ Khaled to perform their hit single “Wild Thoughts.”
The trio illuminated the stage with seductive lighting and island-party vibes to match. Although the stage was full of dancers, RiRi, who took home a gramophone earlier in the night, hit a few moves of her own as Tiller kept it cool looking for her through the “crowd.”
READ: Kendrick Lamar Begins Grammys 2018 With A Politically-Charged Performance
Khaled, who pledged his commitment to “healthy living,” kept the crowd moving as he dispelled his naysayers.
“They said I’d never perform at the Grammys!” a cheerful Khaled said to the crowd.
Watch his debut below.
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller performing “Wild Thoughts” at the #Grammys (Full Video) pic.twitter.com/CJCYe4BVJH
— Hi! Watch This (@HiWatchThis) January 29, 2018