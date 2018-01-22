The 2018 Grammys is about to get a little bit hotter. As the performance list continues to roll out, another act for music’s biggest night was recently announced, and this is one show you won’t want to miss. Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller have reportedly been booked to perform their hit record, “Wild Thoughts.”

READ: Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Khaled announced the news on Twitter on Jan. 19 “It’s go time! I’m performing #WILDTHOUGHTS at the #GRAMMYS !!!! with the ICON @rihanna AND @brysontiller,” he tweeted. “I’M so #GRATEFUL for this opportunity!! #FANLUV the key is – DONT STOP !!! I NEVER GAVE UP!!”

“Wild Thoughts” was released in Jun 2016 off of DJ Khaled No. 1 album, Grateful. The single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Rih’s 31st top ten song, Khaled’s third, and Tiller’s first.

READ: Cardi B, Bruno Mars, SZA To Perform At 2018 Grammys

The trio will reportedly join, other performers including, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, and P!nk on the Grammys stage on Jan. 28. In the meantime check out the video for “Wild Thoughts” below.