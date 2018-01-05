Watch out, Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift. Liam Payne and Rita Ora dropped a Fifty Shades duet of their own.

Anticipation over the song has been climbing since the duo hinted at the collaboration in December. Both artists shared on Wednesday (Jan. 3) a short 17-second clip of “For You,” an upbeat dance track with lyrics relevant to the movie such as, “I wasn’t looking for love until I found you.”

The full song was released with the rest of the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack on Friday (Jan. 5). The film hits theaters February 9. You can stream the full song below.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.