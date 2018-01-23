Some might call this confidence, others might say its delusions of grandeur, either way famed comedienne Roseanne Bar thinks she has the political savvy to properly run the country.

At the Television Critics Association Monday (Jan. 22) Barr, a known Donald Trump supporter, was questioned about her support of the president and whether or not she’d vote for Oprah if she decided to throw her hat in the president’s ring.

“I do love Oprah,” the 65-year-old comic said. “Of course I love Oprah like everybody else, but you know what? I think it was time for us as a country to shake things up and try something different.”

When pressed on whether she would support Oscar winner Susan Sarandon or Oprah in a political head-to-head, Barr said neither one of them would get her vote.

“I think I would be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon, and possibly even President Trump. And I did run in 2012.”

Barr said the reason why she voted for Trump is because she’s always tried to reflect working-class Americans.

“I’ve always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working-class people,” she said, “and in fact, it was working-class people who elected Trump, so I felt that yeah, that was very real, and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family, and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.”