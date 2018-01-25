Russ Releases Another New Song, “Some Time”

Yesterday (Jan. 24), Russ announced that he would gift fans with a new song at midnight (Jan. 25). And his word is his bond, because the rapper/producer released a melodious hustle anthem titled,”Some Time,” about his busy work schedule.

“Please don’t call my phone I need some time/Just to sit and think about my life/It’s been every day nonstop every night/I just need some time, oooh/Please don’t call my phone I need some time/Just to sit and think about my life/It’s been every day nonstop every night/I just need some time, oooh,” Russ sings/raps on the hook.

The ATL-based artist has been keeping himself busy with his craft. Over the past month, Russ has released a slew of bangers such as “Flip,” “Alone,” and “Lean on You.”

NEW SONG AT MIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/qKVnzi9lax — Russ (@russdiemon) January 25, 2018

Stream “Some Time” below.