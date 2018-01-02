UPDATE, 2:45 P.M.: Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram about her son’s hospitalization, writing that her toddler is “so strong” and “resilient.”

“After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” she wrote. “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better.”

Saint West, the two-year-old son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, rang in the new year recovering from a serious illness. TMZ reports that the toddler spent a few days in the hospital with pneumonia.

Saint was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was released Saturday. The reality star and the The Life Of Pablo MC stayed at the hospital with their son. A source told the site that things should be A-OK for little Saint, who is currently home and resting. He appeared all bundled up in his mother’s recent Instagram post with his family.

With the help of a surrogate, the family will be reportedly be welcoming a new baby girl into the family very soon. Kardashian dealt with a few complications during her pregnancies with her son and four-year-old daughter North, including pre-eclampsia and placenta accreta. Both conditions may result in fatal complications for the mother and her child.

