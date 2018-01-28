Four-time Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith took the stage to perform his melody “Pray” at the annual music showcase on Sunday night (Jan. 28). Backed by a live choir and adorned in white, the performance was nothing less than angelic.

Despite killing the performance with what looked like ease, earlier on the red carpet Smith told Ryan Seacrest that “singing in front of people is still nerve-racking.”

Smith earned his first Grammy Award in 2014 for his hit single “Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)” under the categories Record and Song of the Year during the program’s 57th showcase. Within that same year, he made his debut Grammy performance when he performed the aforementioned track alongside Mary J. Blige.

Check out the performance below.