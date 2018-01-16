Just days after calling foul on Oprah Winfrey and the Me Too Movement, singer Seal is facing claims of groping and forcefully kissing his former neighbor.

TMZ reports the singer is under investigation for the encounter with actress Tracey Birdsall that happened in 2016. Birdsall says the singer “lunged” towards her and made sexual advances during a visit to his home. After allegedly forcing himself on her, he attempted to kiss her. “What are you doing?!,” Birdsall said with the Seal replying, “I’m kissing you!”

Instead of an apology, Seal allegedly mocked her tank top and shorts outfit, claiming she was “asking for it.” He also groped her again, causing her to leave the home. Birdsall said she reported the incident to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. after Seal accused Winfrey of having prior knowledge about the sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

A representative for the singer condemned the claims. “Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Last week while defending Winfrey, model Chrissy Teigen suggested the singer may have a history with the topic of sexual assault. “Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?” she commented in his Instagram post against Winfrey.

