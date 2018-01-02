It’s a happy new year for fans of Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, as the show is receiving a second season, according to creator Spike Lee and star DeWanda Wise.

The duo on Monday shared the news separately on their Instagram accounts.

Wise captioned her post with “Back ta werq! Season 2 is OFFICIAL!!! Can’t wait to return to BK. Congrats to aaallll us.” For his part, Lee shared the news via video.

“There’s going to be a second season of She’s Gotta Have It,” he said in the clip. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The series is based on Lee’s 1986 film of the same name, which he wrote, directed and starred in. On the Netflix show, Wise plays Nola Darling, an artist struggling to catch her big break in Brooklyn. The series follows her relationships with three men, each of whom serves a different purpose in her life.

The first season of She’s Gotta Have It debuted Nov. 23 on the streaming service. The show also stars Anthony Ramos, Lyriq Bent and Cleo Anthony.

