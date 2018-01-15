Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is saying “Me Too.” The 20-year-old athlete is accusing former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexually abusing and assaulting her.

In a text post shared to her Twitter page, the gold medalist wrote, “I, too, am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault.”

Nassar, who was the national team’s doctor for four Olympic Games, has been accused by several gymnasts of sexual abuse and assault- including Biles’ teammates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman. 2012’s “Fierce Five” team member McKayla Maroney is reportedly suing USA Gymnastics for extorting her in at attempt to conceal her claims of Nassar’s abuse.

He plead guilty in November to seven counts of criminal conduct, and he admitted to using his position to sexually assault young girls as young as 13 years old. His sentencing begins Tuesday (Jan. 16) for 10 state counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

No matter the outcome, Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison due to a 60-year sentence for child pornography charges.