TDE’s rising singer and songwriter SiR fans the fire fueling the hype for his next album with his new video for “Summer In November.” Directed by Karena Evans, SiR uses split screen visuals to illustrate his entire love story. The Inglewood native sweeps his love interest away for a spontaneous trip to Toronto in the winter.

On the left side of the screen, SiR croons to his main chick while exploring the woods, which is covered in snow. As the ice crystals form by the river flowing nearby, SiR and his lady roam around staring into each other’s eyes while their sexual tension builds. On the right side, SiR heats things up inside a warm cabin with his girl laying right by his side.

The video comes shortly after Sir dropped his cloudy visual for “Something Foreign” alongside his label mate ScHoolboy Q. Both bangers are set to appear on SiR’s forthcoming album November, which drops this Friday (Jan 19).

Watch SiR heat things up in “Summer In November” below.