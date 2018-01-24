Colin Kaepernick has donated $900,000 to more than 31 organizations over the last year, keeping good on his mission to do good with his former NFL salary and jersey sales.

However, this isn’t about coming out on top for the athlete turned activist. He’s invited other stars to help him round out the final $100k of his million dollar pledge which he’s calling #10for10.

Announced last week (Jan. 17), Kaepernick explained how $10,000 donations would carry on for 10 days. Friends of the player have matched the $10K while others have decided to give more. With T.I. being the latest celeb to jump aboard the giving train, see everyone else who’s making changes in communities across America.

Kevin Durant

KD, small forward for the Golden State Warriors, was the first to match Kaepernick’s $10,000 donation. Durant matched the former NFL player’s $10,000 with $10,000 of his own to De-Bug. The organization is based in San Jose, CA and is committed to multimedia storytelling. They act to make waves in the social, cultural, and political aspects of their community.

Jesse Williams

Actor Jesse Williams chose The Advancement Project which is a multi-racial civil rights organization. The organization strives for the inclusivity promised to all Americans, no matter race, class, or geography. The Advancement Project works with communities of color to reform the damage dispersed in the face of violence and inequity. The total donation is $20,000.

Steph Curry

The third to donate, Steph Curry, suggested United Playaz, a developmental intervention program in San Francisco. The organization provides a safe space or a home away from home for children who need it. The staff members of the organization have developed under similar conditions so they’re able to relate to the children, contributing to that feeling of safety. Youth are encouraged to take chances that they wouldn’t take otherwise, increasing their self-efficacy before it can ever be thwarted.

Steph and Cap were both behind Diddy on purchasing the Panthers last month, which would make them the first majority African American NFL owners. We haven’t heard anything about that acquisition but they’re making waves, no matter what.

Snoop Dogg

Uncle Snoop doesn’t disappoint! He surpassed Kaep’s $10,000 donation with $25,000 to Mothers Against Police Brutality. This organization works to unite mothers who’ve lost their children to police brutality. As we know, a disproportionate amount of these subjects are unarmed black and Latinx men. These mothers are working together to challenge law enforcers who dare to use their authority for inexcusable misconduct. They’ll even be taking preventative approaches such as pushing for more rigorous screening for potential police academy attendees.

Snoop was especially moved by this organization and their cause so he more than doubled his donation, TIME reports. And it was much needed.

Serena Williams

Tennis star, Serena Williams matched a $10,000 donation to Imagine LA, an organization dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty. The nonprofit works in Los Angeles, Inglewood, South LA, San Fernando Valley and more. Mentors work to put roofs over the heads of the homeless.

In addition, they work to repair mental health, a sector of health that is often ignored and overlooked.

T.I.

Tip just joined the cause this morning (Jan. 24) with $10,000 to Angel by Nature, matching Kaep’s $10,000. The organization, founded by Trae the Truth, is a nonprofit that has helped those affected by Hurricane Harvey. It’s largely dedicated to improving quality of life for underprivileged and impoverished children.

