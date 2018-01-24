Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album “Bible of Love”

Snoop Dogg is diving into yet another realm of music. For the first time ever, the hip-hop legend is releasing a full length gospel album titled Bible of Love. The Grammy nominated artist is also set to debut new music from the upcoming project at the 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel celebration, along with Faith Evans, Tye Tribbet, Erica Campbell, Shiela E. and many more.

The event takes place on Feb. 1 at the Benson Great Hall inside Minnesota’s Bethel University. BET is set to televise the show on Feb. 3 at 11:00 P.M. with an encore on Sunday (Feb. 4) at 11:00 AM. As part of Snoop’s exclusive set he is performing a special medley with a some very close friends.

“We founded this event to bring even more inspiration and celebration to one of the biggest events of the year – the Super Bowl,” says Melanie Few-Harrison, Creator & Executive Producer of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. “Each year we aim to touch lives in a meaningful way and make the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration bigger than the last with artists and special guests. We look forward to kicking off Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis and making our mark as the best most uplifting event we’ve had in our 19-year history!”

