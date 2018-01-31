Snoop Dogg continues to be the Crip of all trades, gathering Emmy nominations in addition to hosting an award show that has simultaneously blessed him with a chance to take home a trophy.

Today (Jan. 31), the Global Spin Awards (GSA)—the award show celebrating the world’s best DJs—announced that they will not only aid in Snoop’s glow from gangster to gospel by enlisting him as a host, but they will also honor Dogg by nominating his record spinning alter-ego DJ Snoopadelic for GSA’s “Best Celebrity DJ” award.

With the show being held at the Novo Theatre, it is only right that Snoop host the GSA since its known the legendary rapper’s career is synonymous with the West Coast. A notion that the award’s founder, Shawn Prez, spoke to. “Snoop Dogg is a legend and a trailblazer in the industry,” Prez explained. “We are honored that he will be joining us.”

Outside of Snoop, the show will also celebrate the careers of Timbaland and Jermaine Dupri while partnering with REVOLT, who says they are “thrilled” to air the show where it will air exclusively on Feb. 22.

