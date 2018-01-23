As more and more American states push for the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana, past negative stigmas associated with the herb are being killed off one by one. America’s new acceptance of weed has resulted in a growing industry for everyone from housewives to rappers that have staked their start-up claim in the legal pot business.

Yet, in an unprecedented move fast food chain Jack in the Box has paired with OG Kush connoisseur Snoop Dogg for their new “MERRY Munch Meal.”

On a recent episode of GGN that Snoop and Jack (the notable mascot for Jack in the Box) discussed their new 420-friendly partnership. As you can imagine, tacos, chicken strips, curly fries and more are all the necessary ingredients to satisfy those post cipher rumblings.

And true to every episode of GGN, Snoop provides hilarious commentary on worldly issues proving that along with this partnership, his slide into media is indicative of the longevity that turned him into one of rap’s most recognized brands.