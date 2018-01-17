The Bronx and all hip-hop heads stand up and head over to Sonos in Soho tonight (Jan. 17) for “Song Stories: Tales from the Bronx” event. No excuses about tight pockets either because this event is free with RSVP.

Listen to exclusive never-before-heard stories about the birthplace of hip-hop from those with a deep connection to its journey. Join iconic hip-hop producer Lord Finesse (Fat Joe, Big L, Ice-T), plus DJ Kool Herc and Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five as they chat with Miss Info about the birth of the ever-expanding genre while listening to the songs that reflect their journey through Sonos’ clear and crisp speakers.

Definitely an experience to remember and the best part is, it’s free 99.

Click here to secure a spot.

