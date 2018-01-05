Allow some of last year’s overwhelming girl power to spill into 2018. St. Beauty, Wondaland’s gal-pal duo comprised of singers Alexe Belle and Isis Valentino, will finally be bringing forth a full body of their enchanting sounds.

Their debut EP, Running to the Sun, is slated to hit all digital retailers on Jan. 19. Aside from manning the microphones—the Insecure-featured singers did not openly name any additional artists on the tracklist—Alexe and Isis had a hand in production for every song on the project (alongside Jon Jon Traxx and others).

After pre-ordering the project here, check out the tracklist below and watch their video for “Caught.”

Tracklist:

1. For What? (Intro) – Produced by St. Beauty

2. Borders – Produced by Jon Jon Traxx and Nate “Rocket” Wonder

3. Caught – Produced by Jon Jon Traxx and St. Beauty

4. Tides feat. Deanté Hitchcock – Produced by RotoTom and St. Beauty

5. Poor Little Rich Girl (Interlude) – Produced by St. Beauty

6. Stone Mountain – Produced by St. Beauty and Jon Jon Traxx

7. Colors – Produced by St. Beauty and Jon Jon Traxx

8. Not Discuss It – Produced by Jon Jon Traxx

9. Seasons (Interlude) – Produced by St. Beauty

10. Lucid Dreams – Produced by Nate “Rocket” Wonder