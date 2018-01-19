Today (Jan. 19) is a beautiful day for R&B lovers. Not only did TDE’s second songbird, SiR, release his entrancing November album, but the lady singer-songwriters of Janelle Monae’s Wondaland collective also dropped a fulfilling project.

St. Beauty released their EP, Running to the Sun, which feels as refreshingly bright and warm as the title implies. The ATL-bred duo, comprised of Alex Belle and Isis Valentine, wax poetic about overcoming hurdles in both life and love, laying it out for our listening pleasure. The only proper feature on the project comes from rapper Deanté Hitchcock, an old school friend of Alex’s.

In addition to dropping the EP, they also freed up the Lacey Duke-directed video for their song “Not Discuss It.” In it, as one YouTuber expertly put it, the two melanin-rich singers look like they are “dripping with honey, cocoa butter and coconut oil.” Listen to the full project below, then witness the glow of “Not Discuss It.”