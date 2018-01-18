Steph Lecor Returns With Her New Single “Face”

It’s about time we heard from the first lady of DJ Khaled’s We The Best imprint Steph Lecor. Since climbing the Billboard charts with her single “Saturday,” Lecor took on other projects like hosting Complex and Champs’ web series “Her Take.” However, she has kept herself busy along with her ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami’ co-stars Veronica Vega and Amara La Negra, and of course she stays in the studio.

Earlier this week, Lecor dropped off her first single of 2018 called “Face.” The uppity banger is a fusion of trap-like melodies with an EDM vibe meant for the clubs.

“’Face’ is truly a females’ anthem,” Steph told HipHopDX. “It’s about getting dressed looking fly and most importantly being confident in your own skin.”

“Face” is just a taste of what to expect from her debut album via We The Best/Poe Boy Music Group coming soon. Look out for Steph Lecor on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami’ on VH1. Push play on “Face” below.