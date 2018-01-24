Actor Sterling K. Brown has had a couple of historic moments in his career lately, but nothing compares to the very sweet love story he shares with his wife and fellow actor, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

The Stanford alumni began their relationship in 1998, during their time at the university. While they faced a few hiccups after graduating, the two decided to embark on a long distance relationship and jumped the broom in 2007. We’re glad things worked out since the couple has become a favorite duo during awards season. While accepting win after win for his role in the hit NBC drama This Is Us, the father of two has given thanks to his biggest fan-Bathe.

Check out some of our favorite moments between the talented couple below.

They Appreciate Each Other’s Talent

Brown took a historic win at the 24th Annual SAG Awards Sunday (Jan. 21), as he was the first black man to win Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series. After kissing Bathe and heading to the stage to give his acceptance speech, he immediately shouted out his wife. “I love actors so much, I decided to marry one. Ryan Michelle Bathe, you’re the best scene partner a brother’s ever had.” So cute.

They’re Socially Conscious & Stylish

The couple are always sharply dressed together on the red carpet, and at the 2018 Golden Globes the two showed up, both in tuxedos. Bathe, who co-stars in This Is Us, wore her tuxedo to stand in solidarity with other women in the industry.

She Invested In His Potential

In a red carpet interview with People, Bathe admitted to sneaking into one of his auditions and being amazed at his talent. “I saw Sterling audition for “Joe Turner’s Come And Gone.” We were both freshmen in college. I snuck in and I saw his audition, and I thought to myself, ‘If this man can do this at 17 years old, my God. What could he do when he becomes a grown man?’”

They’re a Strong Support System For Each Other

He Doesn’t Hesitate To Boost Her On Social Media

The pair have two sons together, a five-year-old and an 11-month-old. The birth of their oldest son, Andrew, came with minimal warning with no midwife physically available. In a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, Brown comically recounts the birth and it’s too precious.

Almost everyone wants their significant other to declare their love from the mountain tops, and Brown does just that. He’s constantly boosting Bathe and seems like he sees her just as he did when they first met.

