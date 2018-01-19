President Donald Trump’s extramarital affairs have come to light, along with wince-worthy details about his kinks.

A report from Mother Jones released Thursday (Jan. 18) revealed how Trump engaged in a affair with former adult-film star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) in 2006 and asked her spank him with a copy of Forbes magazine. The issue was in fact was the magazine’s fall 2006 cover with himself and children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka on it.

Multiple sources have confirmed Daniels’ claims like Andrea Dubé, a Democratic political consultant and other consultants who were working with Daniels in 2009. They also added that “one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’”

Stories around about Trump’s affair with Daniels aren’t new. After it was reported by the Wall Street Journal last week that Trump’s lawyer arranged a $130,000 payout to Daniels, other outlets began publishing their previous interviews. The arrangement was made one month before the 2016 election. InTouch talked to Daniels in 2011, where she shared how Trump compared her to his eldest daughter and allowed her hang out on the set of his reality series, The Apprentice during the affair. This was all before she signed an NDA.

“We had really good banter,” Daniels told the magazine. “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter.”

Trump and the White House has yet to respond to the reports.

