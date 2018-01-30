As can be seen from the rivalry between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl, people take sports seriously. However, it is never serious enough for anyone to be subjected to racist stereotypes.

Spencer Brown of Appalachian State University told his opponent and rival, John Wilson of North Carolina A&T State University, who is black, ‘at least I know my dad’ during their weekend tennis match.

Wilson, who is senior president at the historically black college, took to Twitter to vent about Brown’s offensive comments during Sunday’s (Jan, 28) NCAA Division I Match. Wilson brilliantly ended the post with “Black Twitter, do ya thang” and Black Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Hey #NCAT this is Spencer brown, a tennis player at Appalachian state. During our match today, along with other racist comments, Spencer told me, “At least I know my dad.” Their coach responded by saying, “..we have a black guy on our team.” Black twitter, do ya thing. pic.twitter.com/ZRN61zCU2n — John Wilson IV (@jpheze) January 29, 2018

Gaining 4,000 retweets and nearly the same amount of likes, Appalachian State University issued a statement on Monday (1.29) announcing Brown was suspended indefinitely and called the conduct “derogatory” and “offensive”.