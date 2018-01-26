Suge Knight’s Former Lawyers Arrested For Alleged Bribery

A cloud of criminal activities continues to hang over Marion “Suge” Knight’s head. According to the Associated Press, the currently incarcerated Knight’s former attorneys were arrested for reportedly tampering with witnesses’ accounts concerning the Death Row Records’ co-founder’s ongoing murder trial.

Los Angeles County’s law enforcement officials arrested Thaddeus Culpepper and Matthew Fletcher on Thursday (Jan. 25) for acting as “accessories after the fact to a felony.” Recorded conversations – that also involved Knight and his fiancee – revealed that the attorneys drafted a plan to falsify a testimony, plus they attempted to pay a witness to aid in their case.

In 2015, Knight reportedly engaged in an argument with two men outside of Tam’s Burgers in Compton, California. Knight faces a murder and attempted murder charge for striking the victims with a Ford F-150 truck. The incident left one man dead.

Knight’s attorneys allegedly asked a witness to state they saw one of the men with a firearm, which will support Knight’s claims that his actions were done in self-defense.

TMZ reports the attorneys’ bail is set at $1 million.