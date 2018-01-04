In Suge Knight’s latest attempt to get his 2015 murder case dropped, the infamous media mogul has filed a motion, alleging that the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has been eavesdropping on his confidential meetings with his lawyers, TMZ reports.

According to the motion, which was obtained by the media site, Knight’s legal team claims that police have “secretly listened to every word” he’s said to his lawyers since Aug. 22, 2016. He claims they’ve been dropping in on his attorney-client meetings while he’s been in County Jail, awaiting his trial for murder.

In the court documents, the past Death Row mogul asked the judge to throw his murder charge out the window due to the police department’s alleged illegal activity. But a judge wasn’t buying the act and reportedly denied the motion on Jan. 4.

As previously reported, Knight is awaiting trial for a 2014 murder, in which he was allegedly involved in the fatal hit-and-run of Terry Carter on the set of the Straight Outta Compton film. Knight has tried a number of stunts to get his case dismissed, including illness and lack of evidence, but each motion has been dropped.

Knight’s murder trial is slated to begin sometime next week.