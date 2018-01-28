SZA took the Grammys stage to perform “Broken Clocks,” from her critically-acclaimed album CTRL, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart.

READ: Twitter Users Believe SZA Was Snubbed At The 2018 Grammy Awards

Throughout the performance, SZA sailed through her standout song effortlessly, as her backup singers appeared, all sitting down in chairs, donning olive green sweaters.

The 27-year-old R&B songstress brought her mom and grandmother to her very first Grammys show, where the New Jersey-born artist received five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best New R&B song (“Supermodel”), Best New Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Love Galore”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (CTRL), but the TDE crooner lost in every category, which fans weren’t happy about.

SZA going 0 for 5 sucks. And I really really hope she gets even more noms with the next album but man CTRL feels like one of those special albums that an artist spends the rest of their career chasing. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 29, 2018

SZA ain’t win Best New Artist? pic.twitter.com/SyKIiy8Smr — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

I’m so mad, man.

Sza should have won something. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) January 29, 2018

Watch SZA’s performance below.