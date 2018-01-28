Watch: SZA Performs “Broken Clocks” At 2018 Grammys

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

SZA took the Grammys stage to perform “Broken Clocks,” from her critically-acclaimed album CTRL, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart.

Throughout the performance, SZA sailed through her standout song effortlessly, as her backup singers appeared, all sitting down in chairs, donning olive green sweaters.

The 27-year-old R&B songstress brought her mom and grandmother to her very first Grammys show, where the New Jersey-born artist received five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best New R&B song (“Supermodel”), Best New Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Love Galore”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (CTRL), but the TDE crooner lost in every category, which fans weren’t happy about.

Watch SZA’s performance below.

