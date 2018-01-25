SZA And Metro Boomin Star In The Gap’s 50th Anniversary Commercial

As the infatuation with SZA continues to grow — with her glow entrancing everyone from Spotify to Drizzy — clothing giant The Gap enlisted the sentimental songstress in their latest commercial.

The ad, which was released Wednesday (Jan. 24), comes in celebration of their 50th anniversary, along with a “Archive Reissue” collection that highlights the evolution of their logo.

For this joyful visual, director Tabitha Denholm and movement director Tanisha Scott helped to create a short film The Gap calls the the “Logo Remix.” And in addition to featuring a cast of personalities like Comedian, Awkwafina, and singer, Sabrina Cloudio, who The Gap says are “remixing the culture.” The video also includes a rendition of the classic rock song “Hold Me Now” — sung by SZA and produced by none other than Metro Boomin’.

For almost 50 years, our iconic logo has represented our heritage. To celebrate this special new collection showcasing its evolution, we brought together a cast of the world’s leading culture remixers. Shop #GapLogoRemix on 1/27. pic.twitter.com/5U1CySGMsy — Gap (@Gap) January 24, 2018

Despite being finessed by LL Cool J, The Gap has historically been open to the inclusion of rap in their commercials. Yet outside of this, hearing Metro Boomin’s ominous tag over in a bright department store commercial proves that the producer and SZA may have more in common than their hometown.