SZA got a major co-sign from President Obama just as 2017 came to a close. The former POTUS listed the TDE singer on his list of favorite songs from the year, and you can probably guess how she took the news.

The 28-year-old Grammy nominee posted a text message exchange on Instagram Friday (Jan. 5), sharing her priceless reaction to her song “Broken Clocks,” landing on Obama’s coveted playlist:

Besides SZA, Obama’s music list includes songs from Kendrick Lamar, Camilla Cabello, Andra Day, U2, French Montana, Frank Ocean, Travi$ Scott, J Balvin, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

