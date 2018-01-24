Colin Kaepernick has reached the end of his million-dollar pledge. In the past week, the controversial NFL star has been announcing his partnership with several high-profile celebrities in order to donate money to organizations that seek to make a difference in disenfranchised communities. Kaepernick recently revealed T.I. has donated $10K to Trae Tha Truth’s foundation, Angel By Nature, to which he matched with his own donation of $10K.

“Day 6 of my #10for10! Thank you @troubleman31 for choosing @traeabn’s organization Angel by Nature to be part of the #MillionDollarPledge! I donated $10k & you matched it with your own $10k! THANK YOU! See where the funds go on http://kaepernick7.com ! $960k donated, $40k to go,” Kaepernick tweeted.

Angel By Nature is an organization reportedly “dedicated to improving life for individuals who have been affected by hardship and impoverishment, especially the underserved youth,” according to the official website’s statement. Trae Tha Truth’s brainchild was also responsible for much of the relief efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Including the latest donation, Kaepernick has put up $960K to a number of organizations, including family homelessness organization, Imagine LA (in partnership with Serena Williams), civil rights organization, The Advancement Project (in partnership with Jesse Williams), and Mothers Against Police Brutality (with Snoop Dogg). The athlete has $40K more to donate until his pledge is fulfilled.

