Talib Kweli & BJ The Chicago Kid Get Soulful With “The One I Love” On ‘The Late Show’

It was a smooth, soulful affair Monday night (Jan. 29) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as veteran Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli stopped by to perform “The One I love” featuring Chi-town crooner BJ The Chicago Kid. The tune comes from Kweli’s late 2017 effort Radio Silence, his eighth studio album.

READ: Stream Talib Kweli’s New Album ‘Radio Silence’

Under serene blue stage lights, Kweli and BJ were backed by Boston bluegrass band The Whiskey Boys, packed with live bass, guitar, and crisp drums.

BJ’s baby-soft vocals opened up the performance as he sang the sentimental hook, “Forget them chicks and them other girls you’re the one I love.” The Black Star member, donning a sharp black suit and tan top-hat followed up, kicking into a smooth flow, slowly progressing in pace as the tune went on.

​Check out the performance below.

This story was first posted to Billboard.com