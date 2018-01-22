TDE Label To Embark On “The Championship Tour” Spring 2018
Get your money in order because this is one tour you don’t want to miss. On Monday morning (Jan. 22), Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) announced that its all-star artists will embark on the entity’s first full label national trek beginning May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The roster includes Jay Rock, ScHoolboyQ, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker, and the Grammy-nominated “All The Stars” collaborators, SZA and Kendrick Lamar. More guest appearances will be announced at a later date.
READ: Kendrick Lamar, SZA Release “All The Stars” From ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack
American Express consumers will be able to snag tickets on Ticketmaster.com beginning Jan. 23 (10 a.m. local time) to Jan. 25 (12 p.m. local time) for certain cities. General public tickets will be available on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. local time.
. @TopDawgEnt PRESENTS: THE CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR pic.twitter.com/UOCPJIcyQh
— TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) January 22, 2018
* denotes cities with pre-sale tickets beginning Jan. 23.
* May 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 5 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
May 6 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
* May 8 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
* May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
May 13 – San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavillion
May 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
May 17 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavillion
May 18 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
May 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion Presented by Huntsman
May 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 25 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
May 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 27 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
* May 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 1 – Bristow, VA (DC) – Jiffy Lube Live
June 2 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
June 3 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 5 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
June 7 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
June 8 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavillion
June 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
* June 13 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavillion