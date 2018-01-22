Get your money in order because this is one tour you don’t want to miss. On Monday morning (Jan. 22), Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) announced that its all-star artists will embark on the entity’s first full label national trek beginning May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The roster includes Jay Rock, ScHoolboyQ, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker, and the Grammy-nominated “All The Stars” collaborators, SZA and Kendrick Lamar. More guest appearances will be announced at a later date.

American Express consumers will be able to snag tickets on Ticketmaster.com beginning Jan. 23 (10 a.m. local time) to Jan. 25 (12 p.m. local time) for certain cities. General public tickets will be available on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. local time.

* denotes cities with pre-sale tickets beginning Jan. 23.

* May 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 5 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

May 6 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

* May 8 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

* May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 13 – San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavillion

May 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

May 17 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavillion

May 18 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

May 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion Presented by Huntsman

May 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 25 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

May 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 27 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

* May 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 1 – Bristow, VA (DC) – Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

June 3 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

June 5 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

June 7 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

June 8 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavillion

June 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

* June 13 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavillion