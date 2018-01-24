A Los Angeles, Calif. elementary school phys. ed. teacher is being investigated by police after a little bit of fun took a horrible turn.

A gym teacher at Carthay Center Elementary School stripped naked and proceeded to chase second and fifth-grade students on the school playground, reports say.

According to CBS Los Angeles, students being chased by the unidentified male teacher ran into classrooms, and the school was put on a brief lock-down. The gym teacher was put into custody. A nearby construction worker recorded video of the incident, which shows the gym teacher putting his pants back on and being confronted by school officials.

“He was supposed to be helping them learn P.E., run around and have fun,” said parent Mark Dickerson. “But he undressed and started chasing the kids while he was naked, and then the kids ducked and dodged, ran into some of the classrooms and got safe haven that way.” Another parent said that they were “embarrassed” and “very upset” in regard to the incident.

“LAUSD officials told CBSLA the man was a contracted employee who works for the district’s Star Education Program,” as well as the after-school enrichment program, reports CBSLA. Mental health counselors will be available on school grounds for students to talk to about the incident with a trusted adult.