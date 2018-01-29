Mother Turns In 14-Year-Old Son In Connection To Florida Carjacking

A Florida mother has turned her son in after discovering that he was wanted in connection with a felony carjacking.

Romona Gordon was at home, watching the local news when she saw her son, 14-year-old Shaquille Dixon, and two other juveniles were caught robbing a car from an 81-year-old woman at gunpoint.

“It is really difficult for me. I turned my son in. I do not condone anything like this,” Gordon said. “When I saw it, he wasn’t aware that he was on TV. I called the police right away and had them come and get him.”

Dixon was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 25) and the affidavit says that he confessed participation in the crimes listed. Gordon’s mother is not regretful as her son, “needs to learn.”

WSVN reports that the three followed the woman into Walmart and followed her to her car. Once she got to the car, a gun was pointed at her while they demanded her keys. They then drove off with such haste that they almost ran her over.

According to deputies, Dixon and the other suspects stole the elderly woman’s car at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart parking lot on January 15.

Gordon seems equally as frustrated as anyone else in all of this. “His grandmother is the same age!” she said. “And that’s what I said to him. ‘That’s like the age of your grandma. How could you?’”

Dixon faces a felony carjacking charge and is being charged as an adult.