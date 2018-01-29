The controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready to make some money moves.

After trolling fans with the claim that he signed an impressive $7.5 million record deal, 6ix9ine took to Instagram to ensure his fans that he’s ready to drop a project.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 21-year-old Brooklyn native announced that his debut project would be arriving on Feb 23. The announcement follows his first major collaboration with A Boogie and Fetty Wap.