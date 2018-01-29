Tekashi 6ix9ine Announces Release Date For His Debut Project
The controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready to make some money moves.
After trolling fans with the claim that he signed an impressive $7.5 million record deal, 6ix9ine took to Instagram to ensure his fans that he’s ready to drop a project.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 21-year-old Brooklyn native announced that his debut project would be arriving on Feb 23. The announcement follows his first major collaboration with A Boogie and Fetty Wap.