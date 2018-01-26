Tekashi69 aka 6IX9INE is one of the most talked about, loved and hated rappers to emerge in 2017. Through the power of Instagram and Youtube, the Brooklyn artist transformed himself from a viral goofball to “hardcore gangsta rapper” in a matter of months.

However, anything goes into today’s rap climate and the teens love this freakin’ guy. Aside from some very questionable charges, Tekashi also recently got into some minor beef with a another rising Brooklyn rapper, but still keep fans screaming his name everywhere he goes.

Most recently he claimed to have signed a very lucrative record deal, but he also added his dose of sarcasm in the caption, so we’ll have to wait until our sources can confirm or deny his alleged “$7.5 million” signing.

Check out his IG post below: