Teyana Taylor Says New Album Is Executive-Produced by Kanye West

It’s been three years since Teyana Taylor dropped her last album VII, and although she’s been everywhere lately — fashion shows, fashion campaigns and soon, TV screens — Taylor’s forthcoming album is not too far away. In a new interview with Oyster Mag, the singer revealed her album is complete and is currently being reviewed by her G.O.O.D Music label head Kanye West.

Taylor remained tight-lipped about the album’s title or release date and announced that it will arrive sometime this year. “The album is actually done, just waiting on some minor tweaks and whatever last-minute switches or edits and a green light from Kanye and should be good to go,” she told the outlet before revealing West as the executive producer for her project.

G.O.O.D Music signee CyHi the Prince previously told the Grass Roots Podcast that West was producing all of the G.O.O.D Music artists’ upcoming projects. “[Big] Sean got one that will be executive produced by him. Pusha’s next album is strictly produced by him. Teyana’s [project] is strictly [Kanye]. Kid Cudi’s strictly [Kanye]. He does, like, 10 beats a day,” he said.

Music aside, Taylor is just a few weeks away from the premiere of her VH1 reality show Teyana & Iman, which is set to debut on Feb. 19. You can read Taylor’s entire interview with Oyster Mag here.

This story was first posted to Billboard.