The Game is grieving the loss of his father, George Taylor, who died unexpectedly two weeks ago. The 38-year-old Compton native opened up about Taylor’s passing with two throwback photos on Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 31) as he prepares to lay his father to rest later in the week.

“’I’m usually the STRONGEST person I know… but this one is really breaking me down. I miss you dad,” he captioned a childhood photo of himself with his father kissing him on the forehead.

In another post he admitted that the “emptiness” leftover from his father’s passing has been “eating away” at his soul. “No matter where I go, the pain follows,” he captioned another pic. “Lead me to the light [and] strengthen me as I was not prepared for your departure.”

Taylor was reportedly found unresponsive at his home in Apple Valley, Calif. He was 65.

Read The Game’s emotional Instagram posts below.

