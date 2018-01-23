It appears as though we could be getting a track from The Weeknd on the highly-anticipated Black Panther soundtrack.

This past weekend, the Starboy musician posted a picture of the comic book version of the superhero without a caption.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 19, 2018 at 4:09pm PST

Reports say that there is confirmation that The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar will be on a track together for the soundtrack. Tying in The Weeknd to the soundtrack fits perfectly, as the singer teamed up with Marvel last year to create a comic book around his “Starboy” persona.

As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith confirmed that they would be producing the entire soundtrack for the upcoming film, and it will be released on Feb. 9.

K. Dot and TDE cohort SZA released the soundtrack’s first single “All The Stars” earlier this month, and shortly after, Jay Rock released “King’s Dead” with Lamar, Future and James Blake. Details about the remaining tracks on the 14-track album have been tight-lipped.