The Weeknd And Kendrick Lamar Ready New Single For ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack
The soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther is already one of the most anticipated of 2018. As we learn more details of its creation, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar announced a new single for the forthcoming album.
READ: Does The Weeknd Have A Song On The “Black Panther” Soundtrack?
After The Weeknd teased a potential collaboration by posting a vintage photo of Black Panther to his Instagram, a source confirmed to Complex that the Canadian crooner is set to join K.Dot on a new song for the project.
READ: Ellen DeGeneres Covers Cost Of ‘Black Panther’ Screening For Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem
Stay tuned for more information on its release date. Black Panther will be in theaters everywhere February 16.