The soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther is already one of the most anticipated of 2018. As we learn more details of its creation, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar announced a new single for the forthcoming album.

READ: Does The Weeknd Have A Song On The “Black Panther” Soundtrack?

After The Weeknd teased a potential collaboration by posting a vintage photo of Black Panther to his Instagram, a source confirmed to Complex that the Canadian crooner is set to join K.Dot on a new song for the project.

READ: Ellen DeGeneres Covers Cost Of ‘Black Panther’ Screening For Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem

Stay tuned for more information on its release date. Black Panther will be in theaters everywhere February 16.