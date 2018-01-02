T.I. Gets An Assist From Jacquees On “Certified”

T.I.’s hustle game has always been all the way live. Ending 2017 in true go-getter fashion, the Bankhead, Atlanta native linked with Cash Money artist, Jacquees on the slow burning jam titled, “Certified.”

With Hood Rich Pablo Juan on the production, the rapper born Clifford Harris puts a stamp on his legend by reminding listeners that he’s official in the streets, as well as the music industry.

“I’m a certified A-town nigga, trap original/Hit it at a law, fore’ this shit was even digital/Big box Chevy, tinted windows riding sellin work/Never tell I rather go to heaven/I’m a felon, yeah I know, pray a bean at the end be the grand total/Low in the hood tryna duck po po/Hair fade, my loud poppin down slow mo, and I’m on go/I’m in your town, I hit your club and call your ho/But ya way too old, and this ain’t new/Respect my pimpin you know how this go,” raps T.I.

In related T.I. news, the Grand Hustle CEO recently visited VIBE office with his Hustle Gang crew to promote We Want Smoke and introduce group members.

“Well, you know we got a little history here. We got some present day and some future, and I think that’s the beautiful thing about what we’ve been able to orchestrate here. It’s a testament to the culture and what we represent in Atlanta,” says T.I. about his new and improved crew. “It’s an institution of culture. I feel like as an institution of culture we should represent every slice of the culture. It’s people who represent all different walks of life of hip-hop. Wherever you from, whatever you rockin’ with, we got somebody for you.”

Stream “Certified” below.

