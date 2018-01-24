Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO

Tiffany Haddish doesn’t show any signs of slowing down in 2018. The Girls Trip standout star recently signed a first-look deal with HBO, reports Variety.

Haddish inked a two-year deal with the premium cable network to develop new projects, says the site. This news comes shortly after the Last Black Unicorn author nabbed a spokesperson deal with Groupon. The advertisements for the discount company will run during the Super Bowl next weekend, the first time in seven years the company will have ads running during the highly anticipated sporting event.

“Haddish will next star opposite Tracy Morgan in TBS’ “The Last OG,” which premieres in April on TBS,” writes Variety. “She will also star alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s feature film “Night School,” set to premiere in September.” Haddish also recently announced dates for her stand-up tour.

Looks like you can’t stop her!