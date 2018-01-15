Award-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish’s 2018 is off to a profitable start. After making history at the box office and award stages last year with Girls Trip, the Cali native inked a partnership with the money-saving website, Groupon.

READ: Tiffany Haddish Recounts Tale Of When She Took Will And Jada Smith On A Swamp Tour

The business marriage became an idea after Haddish retold a story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! of how Will and Jada Pinkett Smith joined her on a swamp tour in New Orleans, notifying them that the tickets came through Groupon (which her fellow Girls Trip co-star didn’t know existed).

In an interview with PEOPLE, North America’s head of marketing for the company, Jon Wild, said once the higher-ups learned of Haddish’s praise of Groupon, it was a no-brainer to draft up a partnership with the 38-year-old entertainer.

READ: Tiffany Haddish Will Be The First Black Female Comedian To Host On ‘Saturday Night Live’

“We talked about involving her in our business more and as we got to know her, her purchases and the type of customer she is, we wanted to find her the stage that is appropriate and here we are talking about her in the context of the Super Bowl,” Wild said.

In addition to Haddish’s Super Bowl ad, she also listed a few Groupon ideas that you can purchase right now. Also, if you need a refresher as to how this all started, revisit Haddish’s hilarious recollection below.