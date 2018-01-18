Tinashe is nearing the long awaited release of her heavily delayed Joyride album. This week, she returns with a new Offset-assisted single “No Drama,” with features the songstress talkin’ slick over a funky Stargate production. She also has a music video on the way for the single.

“Don’t want no drama-ma/We pulled up in that ooh la la/And backed out in that oh my god/Don’t want no drama-ma/Don’t want no drama-ma/We pulled up in that ooh la la/And backed out in that oh my god/Don’t want no drama-ma,” sings Tinashe on the hook.

Update: The music video has been added.

