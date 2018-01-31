Tisha Campbell-Martin Subtly Confirms ‘Martin’ Reboot

Thanks to great writing, re-runs and stand out characters, Martin has continued to impact the culture 25 years after its inception. There’s a big chance today’s generation will get to experience the magic restored with a reported reboot of the classic sitcom.

Speaking to HipHollywood Tuesday (Jan. 30), Tisha Campbell-Martin confirmed previous rumors surrounding the show’s return. “It’s surprising that people still love those characters so much. I can’t tell you anything but’s really exciting,” she said while sporting a big smile. “I can’t tell you, but it has been an honor to be Gina for all these years.”

Rumors kicked off when Martin Lawrence’s fiancé Roberta Moradfar posted on Instagram about the reboot. The legendary comedian also replied on the post before it was deleted.

In an interview with Vanity Fair about the show’s 25th anniversary last year, Lawrence spoke on the cultural impact of the series. “It’s just hitting me just now,” Lawrence said. “I can’t believe it’s my show that’s so iconic. I thank God I’m alive to see it and I realize and know the impact that it has on us. I love that. I’m very proud of the way it’s impacted the culture—‘cause I am hip-hop,” Lawrence added. “I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. What God blessed me to be here to do.”

The series launched on FOX Aug. 27, 1992 and aired for five seasons. It also helped propelled the profiles of Campbell-Martin (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pam), Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), the late Thomas Mikal Ford (Tommy) and Lawrence. Outside of hypebeats sporting Martin’s funky threads, hip-hop has done a good job of keeping the show alive with homages like Big Sean’s “Play No Games” and SZA’s CTRL track, “Go Gina.”

Earlier this month, Campbell also fueled rumors of the reboot after posting on social media a photo of her and Arnold.

Plenty of adored series from the past have had success lately. Some include the reboots of Will & Grace, Full House and The X Files.

