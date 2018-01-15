Looks like Tomi Lahren still can’t catch a break.

The political pundit caught the ire of Twitter for rapping along to 21 Savage’s hit “Bank Account.” This comes just days after she made headlines for defending Donald Trump’s “sh*thole” comments towards predominantly black and brown countries such as Haiti and Africa.

NO NO NO NO pic.twitter.com/TeUwYrNIDJ — Ronak Kallianpur (@ronakkallianpur) January 12, 2018

The reason for this weekend’s dose of dragging is due to the fact that the 25-year-old has made a platform off of criticizing black culture and black people, yet she seems to continue to enjoy certain aspects of something she constantly belittles.

“Tomi Lahren listens to 21 Savage, but if he or any other black person is murdered by police, you can be damn sure she will say they deserved it,” wrote one Twitter user, while another wrote, “Tomi Lahren rapping along to 21 Savage is the embodiment of the criticism that Americans love black culture but hate black people.”

Read some of the responses to Tomi’s lip-synch below.

Tomi Lahren listens to 21 Savage, but if he or any other black person is murdered by police, you can be damn sure she will say they deserved it. — Sam Whiteout (@samwhiteout) January 12, 2018

If Tomi Lahren started signing Despacito and Latino men were all drooling over her, I would go ahead and cancel the song and Latino men. She’s a racist, and racist can never be pretty. — Julissa Arce (@julissaarce) January 12, 2018

Tomi Lahren rapping along to 21 Savage is the embodiment of the criticism that Americans love black culture but hate black people — Ashley (@ashburns94) January 12, 2018

that’s not the point! Tomi is a racist you guys are forgetting that she said black men deserve to get shot and killed by the police. But y’all will like any white girl over a black woman and just b/c she rapped a song from 21 savage, pathetic — ShyBlackTeen (@BlackTeenM) January 12, 2018