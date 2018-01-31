Conservatives are finding desperate ways to connect popular figures to the hiccups of the youth. While many of us are thrilled the very irritating Tide Pod Challenge has finally died down, Tomi Lahren isn’t letting up.

“I know what you’re thinking, The Tide Pod challenge couldn’t possibly be political, could it? Actually, yes, it is. It’s just the latest symptom of a larger problem ― the breakdown of the American family,” Lahren said Friday (Jan. 26) during her “Final Thoughts” segment on Fox News Insider. “It’s what happens when kids aren’t taught boundaries, respect, consequences or logic.”

READ Twitter Comes For Tomi Lahren For Rapping Along To 21 Savage

Calling the challenge pathetic, Lahren brought up the influence of social media in youth culture while spewing hate towards the LGBTQIA community. She also found a way to take a dig at Beyonce by labeling her one of the reasons why teens are interested in viral fame. “The left, which dictates popular culture, brainwashes young people into believing they live in a world where 64 gender options are up for selection, everything is free, Beyonce is a God queen, and eating detergent is funny. Americans ― we are better than this. Put down the soap, kids, and get a job,” she said.

READ Teens Are Eating Tide Laundry Pods For The Internet Culture

Lahren seems to be a bit obsessed with Beyonce and her legendary status. During her berating of Jay-Z in 2016, the 25-year-old criticized the entertainer’s artistry and just last year, called her a cop-hater.

Lahren got a taste of her own medicine when she was called out by Wale for her hypocrisy towards Jay-Z’s comments about President Donald Trump. She took to Twitter to slam him for his lyrics, but was quickly reminded by Wale of her stanning for 21 Savage.

READ The Beyhive Came For Tomi Lahren After She Wrote Beyoncé Was “Police-Hating”