Toni Braxton and Birdman have long denied marriage rumors, however, the release of their latest duet has us thinking otherwise. After the R&B legend fought off the gossip blogs last year, she comes right back with a new song featuring reported boo titled “Heart Away.”

“Bad man with good manner / Played me like I was a habit / Middle finger, he could have it / I used to dream of livin’ lavish / Now a girl’s a livin’ legend,” sings Toni on the song, and it sounds like she’s done searching around for love. Expect to hear more from Toni and Baby in the near future.

Listen to “Heart Away” below.